Your weekly traffic update

Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HOUSTON – Hey H-Town,

It’s time for another weekend! If you are a football lover or a fan of hip-hop, this one is for you! Snoop Dogg will be in town and this weekend the Texans will take on Miami. So, here is the scoop:

Snoop Dogg

It’s not just Snoop! Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and Special Guest DJ Drama will be in town for the High School Reunion Tour! The big performance will be held at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the Woodlands. For those heading to the event, the show will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Concert travel

With such big names coming to town, as you can imagine traffic on the North Freeway may be a little busy. If you do have to head to the big event, I recommend knowing your route and planning ahead to give yourself extra time. There will be free parking at 2002 Timberloch Place. But remember, the lots open just 30 minutes before the gates. Be sure to get there early!

Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in town. Let’s hope we can blow them out the water this weekend. We all know the last time the Houston Texans hit the field with the team, the Miami Dolphins won 30-15. The second preseason game will officially kick off at Saturday at 3 p.m.

Game day closures

Keep an eye out for closures at the Westbound Kirby Drive exit ramp from the South Loop, the 610 South Loop Feeder lanes and US 90. According to the city, the closures are expected to begin one hour after the game begins.

Additional closures include:

• Murworth between Lantern Point & Kirby (12:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.)

• Lantern Point between McNee & Murworth (12:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.)

• Kirby between McNee & Westridge (During the 4th quarter)

• Northbound lanes of Kirby between 610 & Westridge (During the 4th quarter)

Drive safely,

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 traffic expert

Airports

Houston Airports continue to urge travelers to reserve parking online before arriving to the airport. Passenger traffic has increased compared to previous years! Have you booked your holiday travel plans yet? Experts say, now is the time to secure the best deals!

Weekend construction

Starting Friday at 8 pm through Monday at 5 am people can expect a total closure at the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at the 610 West Loop.

Houston’s big projects

Get your traffic news, maps and route planner 24/7 at Click2Houston.com/traffic.