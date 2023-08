Multiple lanes on U.S. 290 northbound near Barker Cypress are shut down after a major crash involving two vehicles left one person dead Thursday morning.

Houston Transtar reported the crash which occurred at 6:29 a.m.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one person died at the scene.

One northbound lane is open. The crash is under investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

KPRC 2 is working to gather more details on this crash. Check back for more details.