Motorcycle crash reportedly involving Pasadena officer shuts down multiple roads

PASADENA, Texas – A crash involving an officer with the Pasadena Police Department shut down multiple roads Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fairmont Parkway at Center Street.

According to Pasadena PD, Fairmont Parkway east at Manordale Center Street south at Fairmont Parkway is closed as officers investigate the crash.

We are working a crash investigation involving one of our Motors Officers at the intersection of Fairmont Pkwy. at Center St. The following roads will be shut down until the investigation is complete.



Fairmont Pkwy. (East) at Manordale

Center St. (South) at Fairmont Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/2XTaggc9x1 — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) August 11, 2023

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash or how it happened.

