HOUSTON – All southbound mainlanes at Highway 288 near Almeda Genoa are shut down after authorities say an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian near Pearland Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported by Houston TranStar at 4:17 a.m.

All lanes are currently closed as investigators process the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene and is being questioned at this time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.