Downed power lines shut down IH-69 Southwest Freeway at Newcastle

HOUSTON – All main lanes on IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Newcastle Drive are shut down Thursday due to downed power lines.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Police have not said why the power lines are down in the area. Heavily damaged vehicles were seen as Sky 2 flew over the scene.

Downed power lines shut down IH-69 Southwest Freeway at Newcastle; damaged vehicles seen in area (KPRC 2)

A viewer in the Afton Oaks neighborhood sent a picture of a downed power line down from the street.

A viewer in the Afton Oaks neighborhood sent a picture of a downed power line on May 18, 2023. (KPRC 2)

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.

KPRC 2 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Check the map below for more updates on traffic delays.