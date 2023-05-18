Downed power lines shut down IH-69 Southwest Freeway at Newcastle

HOUSTON – All main lanes on IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Newcastle Drive are shut down Thursday due to downed power lines.
Police have not said why the power lines are down in the area. Heavily damaged vehicles were seen as Sky 2 flew over the scene.
A viewer in the Afton Oaks neighborhood sent a picture of a downed power line down from the street.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.
KPRC 2 will provide more information as it becomes available.
