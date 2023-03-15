Drivers cautioned after debris on US 59 Southwest Freeway southbound at West Park disabled vehicles

HOUSTON – Drivers were cautioned to be careful Wednesday as debris on US 59 Southwest Freeway southbound at West Park was disabling vehicles, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police advised motorists to exercise caution as they traveled the down roadway by slowing down or avoiding the area.
Travel returned to normal as the scene was cleared by the afternoon.
U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (southbound) @ West Park, debris in roadway is disabling vehicles. Exercise caution and slow down. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 15, 2023
