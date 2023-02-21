HOV, multiple lanes blocked on I-45 North Freeway southbound due to rollover crash, HPD says

Multiple lanes blocked on I-45 North Freeway southbound due to rollover crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – Multiple southbound lanes are blocked on I-45 North Freeway due to a rollover crash, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

According to HPD, the HOV lane and two southbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.

