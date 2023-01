Fiery crash shuts down SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge, TranStar says

HOUSTON – A fiery crash shut down northbound lanes of SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge Monday, according to TranStar.

According to Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, Life Flight is at the scene.

TranStar says all northbound lanes are closed at this time.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.

