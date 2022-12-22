FIRST ON 2: Another upcoming total closure due to the 59/610 project

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes is the first to inform you of another massive and significant closure that will impact drivers using the US-59/IH-610 interchange.

Come Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the southbound Westheimer entrance ramp from the Galleria area to the southbound mainlanes on IH-610 will be closed for about 9 – 12 months.

On the following Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, drivers will see Westpark Drive shut down at 610 the West Loop as crews work to demolish the remaining part of the existing IH-610 mainlane bridge and the remaining sections of the I-69 southbound connector to IH-610 southbound over Westpark Drive.

West Loop SB Westheimer entrance ramp closure (KPRC 2)

According to TxDOT, on Feb. 2023, northbound and southbound IH-69 will be completely closed for a weekend to hang IH-610 southbound mainlanes steel girders over I-69. On several weekday nights in February, crews will close both northbound and southbound IH-69 to continue to work on the steel girders. This includes the HOV lane, TxDOT said.

Toward the end of 2023, TxDOT says the new I-610 southbound mainlanes and Westheimer entrance ramp should open so existing southbound I-610 (currently on existing NB I-610) will be shifted to the new southbound bridge followed by demo of the existing northbound I-610 bridge over I-69 and finish construction of the new I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound.