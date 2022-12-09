Driver dead after crash involving wrecker on 610 West Loop near Westheimer; 21-year-old driver charged with DWI, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly crash on the West Loop and Westheimer Thursday.

HOUSTON – A driver is dead after Houston police say he slammed into a wrecker driver while towing a stalled vehicle on 610 West Loop.

At 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Houston TranStar reported a stalled vehicle, a silver-colored Lexus in a moving lane of traffic on 610 West Loop southbound lanes near Westheimer Road.

Two wreckers with emergency lights activated parked behind the Lexus. As one of them attempted to remove the Lexus, a man driving a Jeep Cherokee slammed into one of the trucks, then slamming into the other.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the driver of the Jeep, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Both wreckers and the driver of the Lexus were not injured.

The driver of the Lexus was arrested at the scene by officers after they determined she showed signs of intoxication. Arllette Anahi Reyes, 21, was charged with DWI.

Officers are still investigating this crash.