Closures underway following deadly crash on I-10 westbound at San Jacinto, police say

HOUSTON – A deadly crash involving two pickup trucks has caused closures on I-10 westbound at San Jacinto Street Tuesday, police said.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the two pickup trucks collided. One of the drivers ran off the freeway and hit a tree, which investigators said resulted in their death.

All mainlanes, and the left and right shoulders are closed due to the crash, TranStar says.

An investigation is underway while police try to determine what caused the crash.