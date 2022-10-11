Heavy truck crash on I-69 at FM 529 in Rosenberg blocks mainlanes in both directions, TxDOT says

ROSENBERG, Texas – A heavy truck crash on I-69 at FM 529 has all mainlanes in both directions blocked Tuesday, TxDOT said.
FORT BEND COUNTY: Heavy truck crash on I-69 at FM 529 has all mainlanes in both directions blocked. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/dqz9e3Tj3w— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 11, 2022
According to officers with the Rosenberg Police Department, a semi-truck caused all southbound lanes of I-69 to close and traffic is being diverted onto Spur 10.
Police said two northbound lanes of I-69 are closed at Kroesche Road, which has caused a backup in traffic.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route, if possible.
ACCIDENT: A semi-truck accident has caused all southbound lanes of I-69 to close and traffic is being diverted onto Spur 10. Two northbound lanes of I-69 are closed at Kroesche Rd. which has caused traffic to backup. If possible, please find a detour around the area. pic.twitter.com/d3uUs48498— Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) October 11, 2022