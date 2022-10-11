Heavy truck crash on I-69 at FM 529 in Rosenberg blocks mainlanes in both directions, TxDOT says

ROSENBERG, Texas – A heavy truck crash on I-69 at FM 529 has all mainlanes in both directions blocked Tuesday, TxDOT said.

FORT BEND COUNTY: Heavy truck crash on I-69 at FM 529 has all mainlanes in both directions blocked. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/dqz9e3Tj3w — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 11, 2022

According to officers with the Rosenberg Police Department, a semi-truck caused all southbound lanes of I-69 to close and traffic is being diverted onto Spur 10.

Police said two northbound lanes of I-69 are closed at Kroesche Road, which has caused a backup in traffic.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route, if possible.