Multiple lanes blocked on Gulf Freeway following deadly single-vehicle crash, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a deadly crash that caused the closure of multiple lanes on the Gulf Freeway Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Gulf Freeway and Scarsdale.

According to officers, the crash involved one vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has died in the incident, police said.

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said drivers are currently only able to use one left lane.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.