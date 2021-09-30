Ask 2: Who do I call to clean up debris on the Gulf Freeway?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who do I call to clean up debris on the Gulf Freeway?

Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, it’s the contractor’s job to pick up debris in their work zone.

TxDOT has their own contractors that go through construction areas around town, but officials with the agency tell us sometimes contractors may need a reminder to address their area and this is why feedback from the traveling public is important.

According to TxDOT, in 2019 there were almost 3,000 road debris crashes.

In 2020, there were just over 2,500 and so far in 2021, there have been almost 1,500 road debris crashes.

If you see road debris on the highway, you can contact the debris and spills maintenance program at TXDOT, here.

