Why do toll fees change throughout the day?

Question: Samantha Perez asks: “Is it legal for the toll prices to change on the 288 express lanes?”

Answer: Perez has witnessed fees go from $2.20 to $4.20. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, peak pricing is not illegal. So yes, toll lane rates on State Highway 288 do change. The Drive e288 website says, “Average prices vary and are typically higher during weekday rush hour periods and lower during non-peak periods and weekends.” For example, at 7 a.m. your southbound toll lanes will cost you .80, but during the 5 p.m. rush hour rates goes up to $1.