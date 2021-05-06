Ask 2: Can you drive with your pet on your lap?

HOUSTON – Question: Can you drive with your pet on your lap?

Answer: We reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Dashana Cheek says there is no verbiage in the Texas Transportation Code that says driving with a pet on your lap is illegal, but Sergeant Cheek warns it’s not safe.

Not only could you cause a crash by being distracted, which in this case you could get a ticket, but think about your safety and your pet’s safety. They could suffer serious injuries from airbags. Having a pet in your lap could also interfere with the airbag’s ability to do its job when it comes to protecting you, the driver.