Crews working to clear fatal accident involving 18-wheeler on Eastex Freeway

The charred wreckage of a fatal big-rig crash is seen on the Eastex Freeway in Houston on April 19, 2021.

HOUSTON – Hazmat crews are working Monday to clear the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Eastex Freeway.

Authorities said they received a call about 3:50 a.m. regarding a crash that happened on the Interstate 10 westbound connector ramp to Interstate 69 northbound.

Crews working to clear heavy truck/ hazmat incident that has the I-10 westbound connector ramp to I-69 northbound blocked. May take another hour to clear. pic.twitter.com/QTFezZIBHy — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 19, 2021

According to investigators, someone died during the crash.

