Crews working to clear fatal accident involving 18-wheeler on Eastex Freeway

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

The charred wreckage of a fatal big-rig crash is seen on the Eastex Freeway in Houston on April 19, 2021. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Hazmat crews are working Monday to clear the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Eastex Freeway.

Authorities said they received a call about 3:50 a.m. regarding a crash that happened on the Interstate 10 westbound connector ramp to Interstate 69 northbound.

According to investigators, someone died during the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

