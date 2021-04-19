Crews working to clear fatal accident involving 18-wheeler on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON – Hazmat crews are working Monday to clear the scene of a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Eastex Freeway.
Authorities said they received a call about 3:50 a.m. regarding a crash that happened on the Interstate 10 westbound connector ramp to Interstate 69 northbound.
Crews working to clear heavy truck/ hazmat incident that has the I-10 westbound connector ramp to I-69 northbound blocked. May take another hour to clear. pic.twitter.com/QTFezZIBHy— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 19, 2021
According to investigators, someone died during the crash.
