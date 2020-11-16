Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land; all mainlanes blocked: Police

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead in Sugar Land Monday.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on 59 southbound at Sweetwater Lane.

According to investigators, a man driving a pickup truck was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he hit a woman driving a GMC. Police said the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pickup driver is detained and is being investigated for a possible DWI.

Police said the main lanes are closed while they are conducting their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.