288 Expressway set to open on Monday

HOUSTON – The 288 Expressway is opening on Monday.

TxDOT has completed the 10-mile section from the Southwest Freeway near downtown Houston to the Harris/Brazoria county line at Clear Creek, just south of the South Sam Houston Tollway (Beltway 8). In addition, the department will open the Brazoria County 288 Expressway, a 5-mile section from the Brazoria/Harris county line at Clear Creek to County Road 58 north.

Construction of the $815 million project began in October 2016, KPRC 2 previously reported.

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said it’s an opening that has been a long time coming.

“It will help with congestion relief on Highway 288,” Sebesta said in a press release. “We are excited to see the Brazoria County Expressway completed, allowing our residents to spend less time in traffic and more time at home with their families.”

Residents can travel the expressway for free from Harris County to Brazoria County, between Nov. 16-29. Tolling will begin for both sections on Nov. 30.

