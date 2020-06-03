1 killed in crash near Katy

KATY, Texas – One person was killed Wednesday in a crash near Katy.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Katy Flewellen and Gaston roads.

Video of the scene appeared to show a blue car that had crashed into a power pole.

Fort Bend County deputies said that the victim was female, but her identity was not immediately released.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.