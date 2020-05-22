Person hit, killed by vehicle while trying to run across I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday while trying to run across Interstate 10 in east Houston, police said.

The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at Federal Road.

According to Houston police, the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The driver and the driver’s passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

Several lanes of the freeway were blocked while investigators were at the scene. Major traffic delays were reported in the area.