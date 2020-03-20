Gatorade truck bound for Houston rolls over in Willis

WILLIS, Texas – A truck hauling 40,000 pounds of Gatorade that was bound for Houston rolled over early Friday in Willis.

The crash was reported just after midnight on the southbound side of Interstate 45 at Calvary Road.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck traveled off the roadway, through a media and up an incline before it rolled over.

The driver suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Part of the interstate was closed while crews unloaded the pallets of sports drinks from the truck.