Weekend traffic closures: Areas Houston drivers will want to avoid during the weekend before the rodeo

HOUSTON – Construction closures in Houston this week may be something drivers should take note of.

The weekend before the Houston rodeo will be a busy one. See road closures in downtown during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Ride, Run and Parade.

From weekend-long closures to a water main break in east Houston to keep an eye on, KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon goes over what you need to know about some major interruptions on Houston roads this weekend:

610 West Loop

Location: Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 Southwest (Northbound and Southbound)

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the morning of Monday, March 2

Detours: IH 610 Northbound to IH 69 Northbound traffic to take Westpark Dr. exit. Turn left (West) on Westpark Dr. Turn right (north) onto S. Rice Ave. Turn left (south) onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take the first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound.

Location: Northbound from Fournace Place to IH-69 Southwest

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM through the morning of Monday, March 2

Detours: Traffic traveling Northbound will exit for Westpark Drive and travel along the Northbound frontage road and re-enter IH-610 West Loop at Westheimer Road.

I-10 East

Location: Eastbound and westbound Connector Ramp to IH 610 West Loop Southbound

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the morning of Monday, March 2

Detours: IH-10 eastbound traffic should continue on IH-10 to downtown to US 69 South to IH 610 West Loop. IH-10 WB Traffic to detour near downtown to access IH 610 West Loop via US 69 SB.

East Loop

Location: IH-610 East Loop Northbound At Clinton Drive.

Lanes affected: Exit lane closed

Duration: Until further notice due to high water road repairs from water main break

Detours: Feeder roads before and after Clinton Drive

Note: Continue to check transtar.org for an update on repairs and closures for this

Read the story: Mayor Turner extends city-wide water boil notice as crews continue to repair 8-foot water main in east Houston

For a full and updated list of construction and closures, please visit http://traffic.houstontranstar.org/construction/construction_report.aspx