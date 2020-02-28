Here are the downtown Houston road closures for Houston Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON – Several streets will be expected closed Saturday morning for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Ride, Run and Parade.

The Rodeo Run wheelchair division begins at 9:10 a.m. followed by the 10K race and 5K fun run/walk.

The downtown Houston Rodeo Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Bagby Street heading east on Walker Street, south on Travis Street, west on Bell Street, north on Louisiana Street, west on Lamar Street, concluding on Lamar Street at Bagby Street.

Streets will reopen after the event finish in the afternoon.

See an interactive map of road closures along the Houston Rodeo Parade route below: