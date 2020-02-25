Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd. completely shut down due to accident, authorities say

WEBSTER, Texas – Traffic on the Gulf Freeway is at a standstill due to an accident in the area.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Boulevard, according to the Webster Police Department.

Authorities confirmed a person was hit by a vehicle, but they did not say what caused the accident. The Houston Police Department initially said that a person was killed in the accident.

However, according to the Webster Police Department, the accident was not fatal and the person who was hit was rushed to HCA Clear Lake Hospital where he is in surgery. The man is in critical condition, police said.

Webster PD said is it still working to confirm the man’s identity. They are working are fast as possible to complete the investigation and reopen the road, authorities said.

Commuters should find alternate routes, as all main lanes are shut down as investigators work to clear the scene.

For real-time updates on traffic in this or any area, visit Click2Houston.com/traffic.

This is a developing story.