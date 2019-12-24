71ºF

Crash closes section of eastbound I-10 in Brookshire

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Traffic is seen at a standstill in Brookshire, Texas, in this image taken from a traffic camera in the area on Dec. 24, 2019.
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – A crash on Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 10 in Brookshire.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at FM 359.

Video from a Houston Transtar camera in the area showed traffic at a standstill in the area. Some vehicles were exiting the freeway to get around the scene.

The nature of the crash was not immediately clear.

