PHOTOS: Cool cars on display at Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON – If you’re a fan of cars, then the Houston Auto Show is just your speed.

The 37th edition of the show opened to the public at noon Wednesday at NRG Center.

This year, motorheads can see more than 700 vehicles from nearly 40 brands. Some people can even test drive the shiny new rides.

Check out this gallery of photos to see a sampling of some of the vehicles that are on display this year.

Full Screen 1 / 11 Vehicles are displayed on the floor of NRG Center during the Houston Auto Show on Jan. 22, 2020.

The show runs from noon to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $14 for adults. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $5 when they are accompanied by an adult. Children under 6 years old are free.

For more information, go to HoustonAutoShow.com.