Everything you need to know about what’s new at this year’s Houston Auto Show

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! The Houston Auto Show is rolling back into town this week, and promises a bigger and better lineup than ever before.

More than 700 vehicles from nearly 40 brands will be on display at NRG Center January 22-26.

“The quality of the vehicles that manufacturers are bringing this year is incredible,” said Wyatt Wainwright, president of the Houston Auto Show. “Visitors can expect to take a look at all-new vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2021 Kia Seltos or the Porsche Taycan, plus the latest editions of hundreds of other cars, trucks and SUVs.”

But beyond the display models, there are several new, interactive exhibits the whole family will enjoy.

It’s electric!

For the very first time, the Houston Auto Show will feature an all-electric showroom, displaying the latest electric vehicles and charging stations. The showroom is made possible by EVolve Houston, a public-private coalition seeking to accelerate clean transportation in our city. Their goal is to get vehicle sales in the Houston-area to 30% by 2030.

Take home a new car... and a new pet

Subaru loves pets, and so do we! As a part of their Subaru Loves Pets initiative, the automaker is partnering with Houston-based shelters to get animals adopted. Attendees will be able to interact with adoptable pets at the Subaru Loves Pets play area, and take one home if they find a perfect match. You can also check out their engraving station to get a personalized pet tag, free with a donation to the shelter.

Defend your 'hood

Jaguar/Land Rover will have an entire Houston-themed space on the showroom floor representing our beloved Houston neighborhoods like The Woodlands, Uptown, Montrose and Eado. And while you’re there, check out the all-new Defender, back after a 5-year production hiatus.

Buckle up! It’s gonna be a bumpy ride

The off-road experience is headed indoors! The new Jeep Gladiator is available to test drive on the Camp Jeep indoor obstacle course. This is going to be a pretty popular stop, so don’t forget to register here before you go.

Show hours are:

Wed. – Fri. Noon – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Adult tickets are $14 and $5 for children six to 12 years old when accompanied by an adult, kids under six are free. For more information, visit www.houstonautoshow.com.