Check it out! KPRC 2 launches upgraded Click2Houston customizable news app

HOUSTON – A new version of the Click2Houston mobile news app has launched and it puts you in control of what content you want to see.

All the news, weather, traffic, sports, entertainment and feature information you’re used to reading and watching on the current Click2Houston news app is there -- along with some cool, new elements.

If you already had the app on your device and it hasn’t automatically updated, you can get the upgrade by doing an update through your settings or in your app store. If you don’t have the app YET, it’s free and easy to find by searching KPRC in your app store.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

Customize your app

First, the new Click2Houston app home screen is customizable, so you can view the stories and topics important to you right away.

You can easily add sections or rearrange the order of content by clicking the pencil at the top of the app. Remove topics by clicking the minus icon and add them by clicking the plus app. Be sure to click the checkmark in the upper right when you’re done to save your changes.

There’s also the ability to save stories to read later by clicking the star on the top of each article.

Access Insider content

Exclusive Insider content is also available on the app. All you have to do is become an Insider (it’s FREE), verify your account via email and then enjoy all of our Insider information.

Watch Live

We’ve added our Watch Live section to the homepage so you can watch KPRC 2 newscasts and KPRC 2+ livestreams as they happen.

Users on Apple devices also get picture-in-picture viewing which allows you to continue reading content while viewing a livestream. Airplay casting is also available on iPhones, allowing users to cast the livestream to other compatible devices.

Join the conversation

Logged in users can comment on articles through the app and easily post photos and videos to our Click2Pins page.

Again, if you have the current Click2Houston news app, it may auto-update, or you can update it yourself through your settings or in the app store.

If you don’t have our app, download it here along with our other great apps in the Apple App or Google Play stores. Be sure to leave us a review in the app store to let us know what you think of the update!