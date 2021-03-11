One year since pandemic began: These are the last pictures KPRC reporters took before the shutdowns

One year ago Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic.

What initially was believed to be a just two-week quarantine has turned into a new way of life as people across the world are still taking precautions against COVID-19 such as wearing masks, social distancing, working from home, among other methods for safety.

At this time last year, most people were still living normally – watching new movies in the theater rather than at home, attending events like the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo or enjoying a vacation – before everything suddenly shut down.

Here’s a look back at what KPRC reporters were up to at the brink of the pandemic:

KPRC2 Sofia Ojeda:

The #lastphoto before the pandemic shut everything down last year. Wow it’s incredible to look back. We went to the zoo.... Posted by KPRC2 Sofia Ojeda on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

KPRC 2 Britta Merwin:

My last photo on my phone before the pandemic. A Mommy-Son date watching Sonic at the movie theater. This photo makes... Posted by KPRC2 Britta Merwin on Thursday, March 11, 2021

KPRC2 Amy Davis:

#TheLastPhoto I took before the #pandemic #lockdown . Not too different than what our house looks like now. #march10th Show me the last picture you took before the lockdown. @KPRC2 Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Thursday, March 11, 2021

KPRC2 Andy Cerota:

