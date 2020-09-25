KPRC 2 honored to recieve 30 Lone Star EMMY nominations this year

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 team received a whopping 30 Lone Star EMMY nominations Friday, including in the prestigious “Overall Excellence," “News Excellence" and “Community Service,” categories. Our station has received the most nominations of all the TV stations in Houston and has the second-most nominations in the state.

The Lone Star Chapter is part of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and describes itself as “the standard-bearers for excellence in the television broadcasting industry and the gatekeepers of the prestigious regional EMMY Awards in Texas.” It serves 19 television markets in Texas and includes members from TV-related fields including news and non-news broadcasting, according to its website.

A virtual award ceremony is set for November.

KPRC 2 is honored and humbled to have received nominations in the following categories:

Overall Excellence — Jerry Martin, General Manager

News Excellence — Dave Strickland, News Director

Community Service — Jerry Martin, General Manager (for Stronger Together)

Journalistic Enterprise — Aaron Wische, Bryan Luhn, Mario Diaz, Amy Davis, Robert Arnold, Joel Eisenbaum, Bill Spencer, Bill Carruthers, John Barone, Jon Hill, Deborah Strauss, Tera Stidum

Newscast - Evening - Larger Market (1-25) — Erica Young, 6 p.m. News Producer

Newscast Weekend — Jonathan Martinez, Anchor and Kristina Coble, Producer

Continuing Coverage - Within 24 Hours — Dave Strickland, News Director and Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director (for “Imelda’s Wrath”)

Investigative Report - Series — Mario Diaz, Bill Carruthers, Jon Hill, John Barone (for “Commissioner Rodney Eillis And the Secret Art Shed”)

Feature News Report - Serious Feature/ Series — Vincent Crivelli (for “A Mother’s Quest to Find Her Daughter”)

Business/ Consumer - No Time Limit — Mario Diaz, Bill Carruthers (For “Home Warranty Wars”)

Health/ Science Report - No Time Limit — Phil Archer, Bill Carruthers (for “Inside the COVID Ward”)

Human Interest - News Single Story — Erica Young, Jon Hill, Byron Nichols, Bill Carruthers, Christine Noel (for “Bells for Abigail”)

Politics/ Government - News Single Story / Feature / Series — Mario Diaz, Bill Carruthers, Jon Hill, John Barone, Aaron Wische (for “Houston’s $95,000 Publicly Funded Intern And The Mayor”)

Societal Concerns - No Time Limit — Mario Diaz, Bill Carruthers (for “Coronavirus Concerns at 30,000 Feet”)

Texas Heritage - News Single Story / Series / Feature — Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter (for “As the Dome Turns”)

Texas Heritage - News Single Story / Series / Feature — Bill Carruthers, John Barone, Jon Hill, Tera Roberson (for “The Spirit is Still Burning”)

Children / Youth / Teen - Program / Special / Feature / Segment — Dawn Campbell, Allen Reid, Keith Garvin, Sofia Ojeda, Courtney Zavala, Justin Stapleton (for “Saving Wildlife: Texas”)

Health / Science - Program Feature / Segment / Special — Daniel Brown, Producer and Jonathan Martinez / Anchor (for “Launch America”)

Weather - Program / Special / Feature / Segment — Daniel Brown, Louis Lochte, Brian Perry, Dawn Campbell (for “Hurricane And Flood Survival Guide 2020”)

Documentary - Cultural / Historical — Dave Strickland, Dawn Campbell, Erica Young, Bill Carruthers, Rose-Ann Aragon, Deborah Strauss, Phil Archer, Bill Balleza, Dominique Sachse, Byron Nichols, Allen Reid, John Barone, Christine Noel, Daniel Brown, Keith Garvin (for “Apollo 11: Mission to the Moon”)

Special Event Coverage (Other than News or Sports) — Dawn Campbell, Christine Noel, Derrick Shore, Lauren Kelly, Chris Herring, Frank Billingsley (for “Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade”)

Community / Public Service (PSAs) - Single Spot / Campaign — Glorianne Quintero, Robert Grand (for “Fight 2 End Breast Cancer”)

Community / Public Service (PSAs) - Single Spot / Campaign — Derek Stokely, Eric Greene, Glorianne Quintero, Robert Grant (for “Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer”)

Promotion - News Promo - Campaign / Image — Derek Stokely, Eric Greene, Glorianne Quintero (for “Back 2 School”)

Editor - News — Bill Carruthers, Editor (for “Still In The Edit Bay”)

News Producer — Daniel Brown

Talent - Reporter - Investigative — Mario Diaz

Writer - News — Erica Young, Christine Noel (for “Bells For Abigail: Relentless Writing”)

Writer - Program (Non-News) — Rose-Ann Aragon (for “Apollo 11: Inside Mission Control”)

Writer - Program (Non-News) — Erica Young (for “Apollo 11: The Write Stuff”)