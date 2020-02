GALVESTON, Texas – Saturday night, the"Mardi Gras! Galveston" grand parade, organized by the Knights of Momus, Galveston’s oldest Krewe, rolled down the streets of Galveston. This year’s theme: “Sail Through Scandinavia.”The spectacular parade featured floats, marching bands and more.

Want to relive the glory or fight your fear of missing out? Watch the full parade here.