Britta is back and she’s sharing new photos of her baby

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 morning meteorologist Britta Merwin returned to the airwaves Friday after taking some time off to spend with her family’s newest addition.

Merwin’s baby daughter Lila Rose was born Sept. 17, which was just as Tropical Storm Imelda hit Houston.

RELATED READ: Haley Hernandez is back and talking about life as a new mom

During her welcome-back segment Friday, she said it was hard to leave her family and return to work, but she was happy to see all of the morning team’s smiling faces again.

She also shared some new pictures of Lila.

You can watch the entire segment in the video attached to this story.