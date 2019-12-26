Haley Hernandez is back and talking about life as a new mom

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 morning team was all smiles Thursday as they welcomed health reporter Haley Hernandez back to the show after her maternity leave.

Hernandez gave birth Sept. 26 to her son, Travis, and has been spending a few months at home getting to know him.

RELATED READ: KPRC 2 reporters Haley Hernandez, Sophia Beausoleil deliver baby boys on same day

During her welcome back segment, Hernandez talked about what it’s like to be a new mom and shared new photos of her smiling baby boy with a head full of hair. You can watch the segment in the video attached to this story.

Morning meteorologist Britta Merwin, who has also been out on maternity leave, is scheduled to return to the newscast Friday.