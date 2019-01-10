LIVE STREAM: World Cup 2026: Houston, Harris County officials to make announcement

HOUSTON - Houston and Harris County officials will make an announcement Thursday morning about the area’s bid to become a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County - Houston Sports Authority officials will present their announcement with Houston World Cup 2026 Bid Committee president Chris Canetti at 11 a.m. from NRG Stadium.

The 68th FIFA Congress announce the host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup went to United 2026 bid (Canada-Mexico-USA) at Moscow's Expocentre on June 13, 2018 in Moscow.

