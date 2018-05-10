Sports

These are the hats the Astros will wear on Mother's Day

HOUSTON - Wearing pink on Mother's Day has become a tradition in baseball.

The Astros will wear pink hats Sunday to commemorate Mother's Day.

Here's a look at the hats the team wore last year:

Also in the theme of Mother's Day, the Astros will be giving away a floppy hat Saturday.

