The most underrated Astros fan giveaways this season

HOUSTON - Sure, everyone wants to be there for the replica championship ring fan promotion giveaway (June 20). and you'll probably see a lot of fans showing up to get their hands on the Altuve, Springer and Correa replica jerseys (July 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 15). But there are several underrated fan promotion items that may not even be on your radar - although they should be.

MAY 12 FLOPPY SUMMER HAT - When I saw the picture of this hat, it reminded me of those trendy hats a lot of women took on beach trips last year -- the ones with the clever phrases stitched on the back. This one is blue, with an orange band, and it has "Houston Astros" on the brim. The first 10,000 fans at this game will get the hat.

JUNE 22 FEDORA - I am still kicking myself for missing the fedora giveaway last season. If you have FOMO like me, this is your chance to get one for yourself. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get one.

Houston Astros

JUNE 23 YULI GURRIEL GNOME - Yuli Gurriel is a fan favorite, and so is his hair. This gnome's likeness to Yuli is spot-on. It even has troll doll hair. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get it.

Houston Astros

JULY 6 ASTROS SOCKS - We all know someone who loves to wear wacky socks (KPRC's Justin Stapleton, I'm looking at you). The first 10,000 fans at this game will get a pair with an Astros flair on them.

JULY 7 GYM BAG - Okay, it says "gym bag," but you don't really have to go to the gym to use it. It's pretty sweet, too. The first 10,000 fans fans in attendance will get to take it home.

Houston Astros

JULY 14 VERLANDER "K COUNTER" BOBBLEHEAD - He is the king of strikeouts, so this bobblehead is only fitting. It's also probably no coincidence that this particular giveaway is happening on a night when the Astros are hosting the Detroit Tigers. The first 10,000 fans will get one.

JULY 28 LONE STAR SERIES T-SHIRT - You don't have to tell die-hard Astros fans about the team's rivalry with the Texas Rangers. It's real. So why not show off your loyalty to the 'Stros by getting to this game early for this shirt? The first 10,000 fans will get one.

AUG 11 CARLOS BELTRAN 2004 PLAYOFF BOBBLEHEAD - He may be retired, but Carlos Beltran will always have a big connection to the Astros organization and Astros fans. This bobblehead pays homage to Beltran's contributions in the 2004 playoffs. The first 10,000 fans will get one.

SEPT. 1 BREGMAN WALKOFF BOBBLEHEAD - Astros fans will never forget Alex Bregman's walk-off single in Game 5 of the World Series. The 10th-inning hit gave the Astros the win and had all of H-town screaming with joy. I think this is going to be a very popular bobblehead. The first 10,000 fans will take one home.

Now that you've noted which underrated item you just have to have, you also need to make sure you know when the big-ticket items will be given away. A lot of fans are going to want these, so plan accordingly.

JUNE 20 REPLICA CHAMPIONSHIP RING - The first replica ring promotion was a big deal. Some people waited in line overnight to make sure they would get one. The giveaway was so popular, the Astros are doing it again. Here's the best part: his time, it's not just for the first 10,000 fans. The Astros website says all fans in attendance will get one of the coveted replica rings.

JULY 8 ALTUVE YOUTH REPLICA JERSEY - If you have a little MVP in your family, you might want to plan to attend this game. The fan promotion is a Jose Altuve youth replica jersey. It will be given to 7,500 fans, ages 12 and under only. The child must be present to receive one. All jerseys are size Youth XL.

Houston Astros

AUG. 10 SPRINGER REPLICA RAINBOW JERSEY - This giveaway is pretty sweet. It's the rainbow jersey Astros fans love, with Springer on the back. The first 10,000 fans will get one.

Houston Astros

SEPT. 15 CORREA REPLICA ORANGE JERSEY - Another fan favorite's jersey will be given out on this night; it's Carlos Correa's orange replica jersey. The first 10,000 fans will take this one home.

Houston Astros

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.