These are the best social media reactions to that zealous Astros fan cheering at Yankee Stadium

HOUSTON - He is all of us.
MLB's Twitter account Cut 4 captured a fan moment shared by everyone in Houston.
A young man sitting in Yankee Stadium in his Astros jersey during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series sat with his head in his hands, anxiously watching the field, and then saw Ryan Pressly manage a strikeout on Edwin Encarnacion with the bases loaded.
The fan jumps to his feet, pointing, does an arm pump and then enthusiastically claps, screaming, "Yes. YES!"
Astros fans the world over say they were doing the same thing wherever they were watching.
Here are some of the funniest social media responses to this oh-so-memeable moment.
