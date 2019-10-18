These are the best social media reactions to that zealous Astros fan cheering at Yankee Stadium

An enthusiastic Astros fan celebrates after a pivotal strikeout by Ryan Pressly during Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - He is all of us.

MLB's Twitter account Cut 4 captured a fan moment shared by everyone in Houston.

A young man sitting in Yankee Stadium in his Astros jersey during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series sat with his head in his hands, anxiously watching the field, and then saw Ryan Pressly manage a strikeout on Edwin Encarnacion with the bases loaded.

The fan jumps to his feet, pointing, does an arm pump and then enthusiastically claps, screaming, "Yes. YES!"

Astros fans the world over say they were doing the same thing wherever they were watching.

All of Houston when Pressly got out of that jam. pic.twitter.com/NoFzzmgFlT — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 18, 2019

Here are some of the funniest social media responses to this oh-so-memeable moment.

He's brave to be by himself in a sea of blue. Kudos to him!!!! — Carolina Jay (@runnercece) October 18, 2019

That kid was cracking me up! I think he was the only astro fan there, they kept cutting to him. — Candy! (@MillsCandy) October 18, 2019

He was all of us last night. — Robert Hendricks (@robroy77) October 18, 2019

Me on my couch. — Bobbi (@tink1033) October 18, 2019

He made ZERO friends that night.......in New York — outrightdave (@outrightdave) October 18, 2019

hey @Cut4 i need this as a gif for my phone please :) — Laura Brianna (@laura_brianna) October 18, 2019

Astros will hire him for next season cheering squad 🤣 — axis (@axis9788) October 18, 2019

Legend — margaret hammond (@margareth5644) October 18, 2019

Love it!!! — AstrosCarol (@AstrosCarol) October 18, 2019

pic.twitter.com/UEaF0R953h — OK with womansplaining and candy corn! (@KipKipkruse880) October 18, 2019





