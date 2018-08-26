Rockets Chris Paul helps host "Worldwide Day of Play"

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul once again continues giving back to he Houston community as he helped host Worldwide Day of Play, along with Nickelodeon.

Paul, along with Commissioner Rodney Ellis took part in the back-to-school celebration at Finnigan Park Community Center to help celebrate kids’ love of play while encouraging kids and families to go outside and be active.

Paul expressed his gratitude to be involved in this event.

"It's great to be out here," Paul said. "Nickelodeon is doing an unbelievable job with the Worldwide Day of Play tour.

"For a community like this and looking at those kids out there, knowing where I came from," Paul added. "I think it's special for them to know they are not being forgotten about."

#Rockets Chris Paul (@CP3) taking part in @Nickelodeon 's "Day of Play" today at Finnigan Park, thrilled to continue to give back to the kids in the community, esp. w/ Nickelodeon and right as they head back to school. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/TX4asidI2P — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) August 25, 2018

In addition to the appearance by Paul, the day also featured Nick-themed games and activities including an inflatable obstacle course and Nick bowling; a slime booth; costumed characters; and more.

Paul also helped with the grant presentation and participated in a basketball tournament with the kids.

Paul was expressed his enthusiasm to have his good friend, Carmelo Anthony, join him as a teammate of his with the Rockets.

