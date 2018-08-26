Paul enthusiastic to have Anthony join him with Rockets

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul was one of the driving forces behind the Rockets pursuit of forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason and is fired up to get to play with his longtime friend.

'I'm excited about it," Paul said. "That's my brother. I'm not only happy for our team, but I'm happy for him.

"Obviously everyone is always going to speculate (about if the addition of Anthony will work), I think for us we're excited to get to work and see how we're going to put this thing together.

'Melo is one of the best to ever play, it's up to us and our team, to incorporate not just 'Melo, but all the new guys," Paul added.

"We can't wait to get back to playing. When you know a guy that well, you're able to push each other and motivate each other. To know that we both have a common goal to win that championship should be even more special."

Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after playing for 14 seasons in New York and Denver prior to that.

Paul spoke on Saturday while giving back to he Houston community as he helped host Worldwide Day of Play, along with Nickelodeon.

Paul, along with Commissioner Rodney Ellis took part in the back-to-school celebration at Finnigan Park Community Center to help celebrate kids’ love of play while encouraging kids and families to go outside and be active.

