Rockets battle Warriors in Game 6 of Western Conference finals

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Houston Rockets head into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals up three games to 2 after consecutive wins and pushing the Golden State Warriors to the bring of elimination.

Saturday night's game takes place on the Warriors' home court, where they have only lost once (to the Rockets in Game 4) in their last 17 playoff games.

The Rockets will be without star guard Chris Paul because of a strained hamstring. Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's victory that gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Eric Gordon will start in Paul's place. He started 30 games this season while Paul and James Harden dealt with injuries.

The Warriors are hoping to have Andre Iguodala back after he missed the last two games with a bruised left knee. He's listed as questionable.

Tipoff is 8 p.m. CT.

