'Mattress Mack' bets another $1 million on Astros, now waging more than $8.25M on World Series

HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale adds another million-dollar bet on the Astros to win the World Series.

The Action Network reports this bet brings McIngvale's total wagers to more than $8.25 million. He placed the bet at FanDuel's Sportsbook in New Jersey, where he got -150 odds. If the Astros win, this wager would profit over half a million dollars and Mattress Mack would net more than $15 million.

The promotion has a couple catches though. The Astros must win at home in Houston, and they must win ahead of Game 6 on Saturday night.

Gallery Furniture's 2017 ‘Win It All, Get It All' deal rewarded customers with a full refund on a mattress and box or adjustable base priced at $3,000 or more. This time around, the promotion is slightly different. Purchases made by Friday, Oct. 18 were eligible for a full refund. Purchases that are made now will be eligible for a 50 percent off rebate.

McIngvale has his liability of nearly $20 million covered. According to Apex Marketing Group, the Gallery Furniture owner has received slightly more than $5 million in value from the media coverage of his bets.

