Hall of Famer Craig Biggio photobombs sleeping kid at Astros game

By Briana Edwards - Digital Contributor
Scott Brown/Facebook

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio photobombs a young Astros fan sleeping at the ALCS Game 2 against the New York Yankees.

HOUSTON - This young fan was decked out in baseball gear and face paint, cheering on the Astros, but just couldn't stay awake through 11 innings -- or to meet Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

On Sunday night, the Astros took on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. The game went into 11 innings and concluded with Carlos Correa breaking the tie with a walk-off homer.

Not only did the young boy miss out on the intense game, but also his encounter with Biggio.

 

 

It's a moment he doesn't remember, but will never forget. 

The photo, shared by Scott Brown on Facebook, has gone viral with more than 1,000 shares. 

 

 

