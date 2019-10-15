Hall of Famer Craig Biggio photobombs sleeping kid at Astros game

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio photobombs a young Astros fan sleeping at the ALCS Game 2 against the New York Yankees.

HOUSTON - This young fan was decked out in baseball gear and face paint, cheering on the Astros, but just couldn't stay awake through 11 innings -- or to meet Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

On Sunday night, the Astros took on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. The game went into 11 innings and concluded with Carlos Correa breaking the tie with a walk-off homer.

Not only did the young boy miss out on the intense game, but also his encounter with Biggio.

This poor kid fell asleep during last night's game. I wonder if he knows he got his picture taken with a Hall of Famer. 😂😂. #biggio #7 Posted by Scott Brown on Monday, October 14, 2019

It's a moment he doesn't remember, but will never forget.

The photo, shared by Scott Brown on Facebook, has gone viral with more than 1,000 shares.

