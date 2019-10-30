‘Basically cheers for the Nats': This is the Joe Buck Bingo square that has us laughing

HOUSTON - Are you watching the World Series at home tonight? Make Game 7 even more exciting with a game of Joe Buck Bingo, a viral game popping up in thousands of Facebook news feeds ahead of the showdown at Minute Maid Park tonight.
Whenever the FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck "mentions Altuve's height," "basically cheers for the Nats" or any of the other hilarious things listed on the sheet, mark a square off and get that much closer to winning.
Keep the game going with Blackout, Four Corners and other variations on Bingo.
Joe Buck has been FOX Sports' lead play-by-play announcer for the MLB since 1996. Buck also serves as the lead announcer for FOX Sports' NFL and USGA coverage.
