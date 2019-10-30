‘Basically cheers for the Nats': This is the Joe Buck Bingo square that has us laughing

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: A fan holds a sign referencing Joe Buck during batting practice prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - Are you watching the World Series at home tonight? Make Game 7 even more exciting with a game of Joe Buck Bingo, a viral game popping up in thousands of Facebook news feeds ahead of the showdown at Minute Maid Park tonight.

Whenever the FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck "mentions Altuve's height," "basically cheers for the Nats" or any of the other hilarious things listed on the sheet, mark a square off and get that much closer to winning.

Keep the game going with Blackout, Four Corners and other variations on Bingo.

Joe Buck has been FOX Sports' lead play-by-play announcer for the MLB since 1996. Buck also serves as the lead announcer for FOX Sports' NFL and USGA coverage.



Print out for the game tomorrow. Come join Houston Astros Nation☆ Original Credit - Caleb Simmons Formatting - Samantha-Anne Horwitch Posted by Houston Astros Nation on Monday, October 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.