Astros will 'make a run at' keeping Gerrit Cole, owner says

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to the crowd as he leaves the mound after striking out Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo for his 300th season strikeout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept.…

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros off-season has started and it is clear what the number one question will be -- will the Astros make a push to keep star right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole?

At an event at Memorial Park Golf Club on Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane told a small group of the media that losing Cole is not a done deal yet.

Crane said that he, general manager Jeff Luhnow and the team will "make a run at it," when referencing attempting to re-sign Cole

Here is what Crane said:

Cole will be the most sought after free agent pitcher this off-season and is in line to command a new deal that will surpass $250 million.

He was 20-5 during the regular season.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.