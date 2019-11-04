Astros will 'make a run at' keeping Gerrit Cole, owner says

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros off-season has started and it is clear what the number one question will be -- will the Astros make a push to keep star right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole?
At an event at Memorial Park Golf Club on Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane told a small group of the media that losing Cole is not a done deal yet.
Crane said that he, general manager Jeff Luhnow and the team will "make a run at it," when referencing attempting to re-sign Cole
Here is what Crane said:
Cole will be the most sought after free agent pitcher this off-season and is in line to command a new deal that will surpass $250 million.
He was 20-5 during the regular season.
