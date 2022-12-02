Houston Astros World Series trophy photo op at Minute Maid Park as store marks down postseason merchandise 50%

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros lifts the commissioner's trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros said Friday that its store at Minute Maid Park will have a photo opportunity for fans to pose with the championship trophy, as well as a big price cut -- 50% -- on postseason merchandise at its Sunday Holiday Home Runs event.

The team made the announcement on social media, adding that you can check out its new championship mural on display as well.