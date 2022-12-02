68º

Houston Astros World Series trophy photo op at Minute Maid Park as store marks down postseason merchandise 50%

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros lifts the commissioner's trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How, 2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros said Friday that its store at Minute Maid Park will have a photo opportunity for fans to pose with the championship trophy, as well as a big price cut -- 50% -- on postseason merchandise at its Sunday Holiday Home Runs event.

The team made the announcement on social media, adding that you can check out its new championship mural on display as well.

Championship mural for the World Champs. 🏆 Stop by and check it out during Holiday Home Runs, an Astros shopping event, this Sunday at Minute Maid Park. All Postseason merch will be 50% off & we'll have the trophy available for photo opportunities.

Posted by Houston Astros on Friday, December 2, 2022

