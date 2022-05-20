KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Pearland’s Abigail Gutierrez

Pearland High School's Abigail Gutierrez is our latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week. Congratulations! KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson is here with the Pearland softball team for the presentation

PEARLAND – This week’s KPRC 2 and UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Pearland Oilers junior Abigail Gutierrez.

The Lady Oilers’ pitching ace has been phenomenal all season, helping lead Pearland to the regional semi-finals with a record of 14-1.

In last week’s regional quarter-final game against Clear Springs, her number of strikeouts matched her season win-total at 14.

“Its been so much fun knowing my team is behind me and just being in an environment that I love and know I thrive in,” Gutierrez said.

“She gets excited to play and gets excited when her teammates make plays and her teammates like working behind her,” Pearland head coach Laneigh Clark said.

Congrats again, Abigail!