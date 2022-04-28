Houston Texans Draft Predictions: KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and Chancellor Johnson weigh in

From the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson shares his thoughts with Randy McIlvoy on who the Houston Texans might select with their top pick

Draft Day is here! Who might the Houston Texans select? KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and Chancellor Johnson make their predictions.

With a slew of picks in this year’s draft, with 10 being the current number and two of the pics being in the first round, there is increased buzz around a Texans draft that could really help steer the team’s future the right way.

With that in mind, Chancellor is in Las Vegas talking with different draft prospects who could each be potential future Houston Texans. Randy and Ari Alexander will be live with all the fans at the Texans’ draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The three will together host a Draft Night Special that can be seen here tonight at 7 p.m.

