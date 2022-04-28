70º

Local Sports

Houston Texans Draft Predictions: KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and Chancellor Johnson weigh in

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, Houston Texans, NFL Draft, Chancellor Johnson, Randy McIlvoy
From the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson shares his thoughts with Randy McIlvoy on who the Houston Texans might select with their top pick

Draft Day is here! Who might the Houston Texans select? KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and Chancellor Johnson make their predictions.

With a slew of picks in this year’s draft, with 10 being the current number and two of the pics being in the first round, there is increased buzz around a Texans draft that could really help steer the team’s future the right way.

With that in mind, Chancellor is in Las Vegas talking with different draft prospects who could each be potential future Houston Texans. Randy and Ari Alexander will be live with all the fans at the Texans’ draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The three will together host a Draft Night Special that can be seen here tonight at 7 p.m.

RELATED: 🔒HOUSTON TEXANS DRAFT PROSPECTS 1-on-1 with Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton - full interview

Click the video above to see who Randy and Chancellor think the Texans will select with their top pick.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

