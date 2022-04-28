NFL DRAFT NIGHT SPECIAL: Here’s how to watch KPRC 2′s show as the Texans make their top pick

KPRC 2 will be broadcasting a digital special on Day 1 of the NFL Draft as the Houston Texans prepare to select prospects to join their squad.

Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander will be live in Houston. Chancellor Johnson will be live from the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The Texans finished this past season with a 4-13 record, earning them the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Texans currently own 10 picks total in the draft, including five picks in the top 80 overall and two picks in the first round at third and 13th overall.

The Draft Night Special will air Thursday at 7 p.m. on Click2Houston.com/watchlive and on KPRC 2+.

