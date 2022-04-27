Houston Dash announce suspension of Head Coach, GM James Clarkson during investigation

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 23: Houston Dash Head Coach, James Clarkson enters the pitch before a game between Kansas City and Houston Dash at BBVA Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wilf Thorne/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Dash announced on Tuesday night the suspension of James Clarkson, the team’s head coach and general manager, in the wake of initial findings from an investigation into complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment.

The investigation is a joint one from both the league (the NWSL) and the players’ association (NWSLPA), and was launched last year.

In the team’s media release, Clarkson’s future with the team will ultimately be decided by the final results of the ongoing investigation.

“As an organization, our highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch,” the organization said in its release.

The Dash will announce its interim head coach in the coming days, according to the release.

Clarkson was hired in late 2018 after more than a decade of work with the Houston Dynamo academy. According to the team website, Clarkson has been involved with the Dash ever since its inception in 2014. In his three seasons as the Dash head coach, Houston compiled a record of 16 wins, 22 losses, and 10 draws.

The Dash’s regular season begins this Sunday, May 1 at home against San Diego Wave FC.